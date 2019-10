Friends-fans teleurgesteld over jubileumvoorstelling in grote bioscopen

zoeyivory Vue Hilversum

THE ONE WITH THE MANY DISAPPOINTMENTS • As a huge Friends nerd, I was so excited to celebrate 25 years of Friends and see this special: 'The One with the Anniversary', full of never before shown images, bloopers, iconic scenes EVERYTHING. Oh, we (my sister and me) were so excited we sat in front of our laptops waiting for the moment tickets became available. With sweaty palms and a few nervous breakdowns we GOT THEM before anyone else. The best seats even (at that time we also didn't know there would be more showings available later on..) ANYWAY, the photos I posted above were made when I was still happy, exited and full of hope 🤪 because my face afterwards was much different.. DISBELIEVE. The only "never shown images" were some sort of 5 minutes of weird E! Entertainment like commercials (?!) where we basically just saw Jennifer Aniston pouring coffee (wow, groundbreaking!). The movie theatre says it's not their fault because it was delivered to them like this, but how do you still mislead costumers like this 🤣 Imagine thinking you're going to watch Frozen 2, because it says so everywhere, but they end up showing you a SAW movie. 😭 Anyway, it was nice to recite lines and talk with other disappointed fans. I live closeby, but people came all the way from cities far far away (driving more than 2 hours!) to watch something they could've watched on Netflix at home. Or YouTube, which probably would have been better even. 🤣

"I'm not going nuts? Do you see me going nuts? I'm FINE. I don't know why it's coming out all loud and squeeky. I'M FINE"