Metallica breekt tour af vanwege verslaving zanger
Zanger James Hetfield van Metallica is opnieuw opgenomen in een afkickkliniek. De metalband heeft daardoor een deel van de Worldwired Tour, in Australië en Nieuw-Zeeland, moeten afzeggen. Negen optredens gaan niet door.
De overige drie bandleden bieden op sociale media aan fans hun excuses aan. "Het spijt ons dat we onze fans en vrienden moeten laten weten dat wij onze tour in Australië en Nieuw-Zeeland moeten uitstellen." Iedereen die al tickets had, krijgt zijn geld vanzelf terug, belooft de band.
A Note from Lars, Kirk, and Rob ・・・ We are truly sorry to inform our fans and friends that we must postpone our upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand. ・・・ As most of you probably know, our brother James has been struggling with addiction on and off for many years. He has now, unfortunately, had to re-enter a treatment program to work on his recovery again. ・・・ We fully intend to make our way to your part of the world as soon as health and schedule permit. We’ll let you know as soon as we can. Once again, we are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows. We appreciate your understanding and support for James and, as always, thank you for being a part of our Metallica family. ・・・ All tickets purchased to the shows in Australia and New Zealand, including Enhanced Experiences and Black Tickets, will be fully refunded. Links to more details on how to obtain your refund are posted on Metallica.com.
De 56-jarige Hetfield was lange tijd verslaafd aan alcohol. Uit de verklaring blijkt dat hij opnieuw kampt met een verslaving. Of het opnieuw om alcohol gaat, is niet bekend. Hij werkt volgens de band hard aan zijn herstel.
De andere bandleden schrijven verder dat Metallica van plan is om terug te komen naar Australië en Nieuw-Zeeland "zodra de gezondheid en de agenda het toelaten".
In juni trad Metallica op in de Johan Cruijff Arena, als onderdeel van de Worldwired Tour. Toen speelde de band ook de Hazes-klassieker Bloed, zweet en tranen: