Australisch blad biedt excuses aan om foto van verkeerde zwarte model
Het Australische blad Who Magazine heeft excuses aangeboden aan het Zuid-Sudanees-Australische model Adut Akech (19). Bij een uitgebreid interview met haar over vluchtelingen en hoe mensen tegen huidskleur aankijken, is een foto van een ander zwart model geplaatst.
Op Instagram heeft Akech een foto van het interview geplaatst met daaronder een lange lap tekst over waarom het haar zo dwars zit.
I’ve have given some deep thoughts the past few days on how to approach this situation that isn’t sitting well with me. For those who are not aware, last week @whomagazine (Australia) published a feature article about me. In the interview I spoke about how people view refugees and peoples attitude to colour in general. With the article they published a large photo saying it was me. But it was of another black girl. This has upset me, has made me angry, it has made me feel very disrespected and to me is unacceptable and inexcusable under any circumstances. Not only do I personally feel insulted and disrespected but I feel like my entire race has been disrespected too and it is why I feel it is important that I address this issue. Whoever did this clearly the thought that was me in that picture and that’s not okay. This is a big deal because of what I spoke about in my interview. By this happening I feel like it defeated the purpose of what I stand for and spoke about. It goes to show that people are very ignorant and narrowminded that they think every black girl or African people looks the same. I feel as though this would’ve not happened to a white model. My aim for this post is not to bash Who Magazine -they have apologised to me directly - but I feel like I need to express publicly how I feel. This has deeply affected me and we need to start an important conversation that needs to happen. I’m sure that I’m not the first person that’s experienced this and it needs to stop. I’ve been called by the name of another models who happens to be of the same Ethnicity, I find it very ignorant, rude and disrespectful towards both of us simply because we know that this doesn’t happen with white models. I want this to be somewhat of a wake up call to people within the industry it’s not OK and you need to do better. Big publications need to make sure that they fact check things before publishing them especially when its real stories and interviews and not just some made up rumors. To those who work at shows and shoots it’s important that you don’t mix up models names. Australia you’ve a lot of work to do and you’ve got to do better and that goes to the rest of the industry
Het model schrijft dat de verkeerde foto haar boos maakt en dat ze het een belediging vindt voor haar en voor alle zwarte mensen. Volgens Akech zou zo'n fout nooit zijn gemaakt bij een wit model.
Mensen zijn erg onwetend en kortzichtig dat ze denken dat ieder zwart meisje of ieder Afrikaans persoon er hetzelfde uitziet.
De foto die het Australische glamourblad heeft gebruikt is van Flavia Lazarus, een model dat dezelfde afkomst heeft als Akech. Het blad zegt dat er een verkeerde foto is opgestuurd door het agentschap dat het interview heeft geregeld. Ook het agentschap heeft excuses aangeboden.
De fout maakt online veel los.
De Melbourne Fashion Week, waar Akech ook voor werkt, zegt in een bericht op Instagram dat dit de reden is waarom we moeten blijven praten over diversiteit.
Akech werkt in de modellenwereld voor grote namen als Chanel en Valentino. Ze vluchtte op jonge leeftijd van Zuid-Sudan naar Kenia. Daar zat ze een tijd in een vluchtelingenkamp. In 2008 vroeg ze in Australië asiel aan.