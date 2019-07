Schutter op knoflookfestival in Californië, meerdere gewonden

justredpills

Police are Currently Responding to an Active Shooter at a Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California. It has been reported that there are multiple victims Ambulance crews were told 11 people were down in an active shooter incident at Gilroy's Christmas Hill Park. As of 6:30 p.m. the situation was still active, according to Gilroy police One witness told NBC Bay Area he was on his way out when felt a bullet pass by his head, and when he turned around, he saw everyone running The annual festival was wrapping up its third and final day when the reports came in