Nederlandse vrouwen winnen vaker bij wielrennen, maar aandacht blijft achter

Daam Van Reeth @vrdaam

The #agrwomen19 was best watched women's race in 2019 with 1,2 million TV viewers in just Netherlands, France, Flanders & Denmark (63% of men's audience) NL: 393K, 69% FR: 473K, 64% FL: 302K, 59% DK: 26K, 32% so no reason for @amaurysport not to broadcast #LBLwomen #LBL #cycling