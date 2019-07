35 gewonden door turbulentie boven Hawaii

hurricane_fall Honolulu, Hawaii

Hey everyone, Just letting you all know that we are OK after the incident on our flight home, Pepper has copped some nerve damage in his forearm/elbow but after being treated on the tarmac and then a follow up in hospital he’s got the Thumbs Up, we are all super grateful to the @aircanada staff for their professionalism and swift response. This was an eye opening incredibly frightening experience, but we’re grateful we are all safe and sound ❤️ We’ll be home soon ! #wearyourseatbelts