Bus in India stort van viaduct: 28 doden

Bengal Newz 🐯 @BengalNewz

At least 29 people were killed till now and several injured when a #Lucknow to #Delhi passenger bus skids off and fell into a gorge on the #YamunaExpressway in #Agra district in #UttarPradesh on Monday. Rescue operations are underway. | @UPPolice RT@Breaking_24X7 @BengalNewzIndia