Blinde man klimt 137 meter recht omhoog: 'Het was episch'

I came, I fondled, I conquered! I did it! A clean onsight lead of the Old Man of Hoy! I led, placing my own gear, feeling my way up! A world 1st. I'm not #disabled, I'm #blind and able! Can't wait for the @Al_Lee film! Thanks @MONTANEuk, @borealoutdoor, @Petzl 👍 @RNIB @Team_BMC