Zuid-Korea vraagt Hongarije alles te doen vermisten bootongeluk te vinden

The Office of President Moon Jae-in @TheBlueHouseENG

Pres. Moon(@moonriver365) spoke by phone to Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán for 15 minutes from 5:47 p.m. today to call for active support from the Hungarian Government regarding the sinking of a sightseeing boat with Korean tourists on board. ▶️Briefing: https://t.co/rWJeEpzs7p