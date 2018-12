Britse poolreiziger verloor wedstrijd, maar stak ook solo Antarctica over

colinobrady Antarctica

Day 56: HUMAN CONTACT. There he is! Captain Louis Rudd arrived at the finish line this afternoon. I’ve been waiting here to greet him - the only other person on the planet to have completed this crossing. It is amazing to see him and be the first to congratulate him in person! Not to mention it’s quite refreshing to see and speak to another human being after the long, quiet walk the last two months. We certainly have a lifelong bond now having both completed this epic journey. Quoting Lou, “It’s a miracle that we both cracked this in the same year, after many people failing over the years to complete this crossing.” Agreed, Lou! I’m reminded of when Roger Bannister broke the 4-minute mile and in quick succession many others followed - proving that what was once thought to be impossible can become attainable when people believe in their minds that it can be done. Lou, well done my friend and major congratulations! Lou has now spent more than 200 days on the ice on 3 expeditions and is one of the most experienced Antarctica expeditioners. It’s an honor to know you, and it will be great fun debriefing all of our experiences over the coming days as we make our way out of Antarctica together. #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible