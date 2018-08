Rihanna twittert aan Rutte: doneer 100 miljoen voor onderwijs

Rihanna @rihanna

Hi @SigridKaag @markrutte @MinPres! I know that the Netherlands wanted to pledge to support global education back in February, so I'd love if you joined me now! Will you provide $100M to @GPforEducation on Sept 29 at the @GlblCtzn Fest? Dank je! @claralionelfdn 🇳🇱📚