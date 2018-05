Hometovote: Ieren vliegen naar huis om te stemmen over abortuswet

ciaranjhgaffney Ministro Pistarini International Airport

The 13 hour flight I'm about to take hasn't got a patch on the 1hr flight that your sister, your friend, the girl on your street, your mother, your employer, your colleague, your employee, your girlfriend or any of the women of Ireland might have to take today, or had to take yesterday, or have had to take in the past 35 years. Let's stop this cowardly act of exporting this issue to our neighbouring countries, and let's #repealthe8th! 🖤 . . . #hometovote #menforyes #repeal #repealthe8th #ireland #togetherforyes