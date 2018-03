Wekdienst 15/3: studentenprotest in Utrecht en Unilever naar Rotterdam?

PLEASE friends, WE NEED PRAYERS 🙏🏼 #unitedairlines @united has lost my sweet god-dog Irgo. The idiots at #paradiseforpaws in Denver mixed him up and he’s on his way to Japan when he’s supposed to have been in Kansas earlier this evening. My heart is breaking. How could this even happen-?! He’s 10 y/o, has bad ears, and is very sensitive to noise. He should NOT be in cargo for 30+ hours. Please lord let him be ok...this is a nightmare. Not to mention United already killed one dog today. #unexceptable #nosleep

A post shared by #daphnethecatwhisperer 😺🐶💖 (@daphne_the_golden) on Mar 14, 2018 at 12:28am PDT