Toeristen Sint Maarten alweer in de jetblast: 'het is pure adrenaline'

As promised proper fence surfing, although only I am holding the fence everyone else is being battered on the beach. Someone died doing this yesterday, I sh1t you not. Check out the BBC website under Latin America news. It was a New Zealand women from a cruise ship. This is only dangerous due to the two massive concrete curb things on the road. Bit of you stand behind an aeroplane bad things will happen. The wife is running amongst the crowd, and love the women who falls right at the start before it even gets going. #mahobeach #maho #fencesurfing #stmartin #stmarteen #saintmartin #lovinglife #livelife #bucketlist

A post shared by Christopher Stevenson (@stevencx1983) on Jul 13, 2017 at 2:47pm PDT