Twitter eert Nadal: een van de beste sportprestaties ooit
De tenniswereld is vol lof over Rafael Nadal, nadat hij op Roland Garros zijn tiende titel heeft veroverd. Van Billie Jean King tot Robin Soderling, allemaal nemen ze de tijd om de Spaanse gravelkoning te eren.
Congratulations @RafaelNadal on your historic 10th @rolandgarros championship. You are an inspirational champion on and off the court.— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) June 11, 2017
Unbelievable! #Nadal wins his 10th @rolandgarros title & seals la decima.— Pat Cash (@TheRealPatCash) June 11, 2017
🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆
One of the greatest achievements in tennis history.
.@usopen I stand corrected. One of the greatest in sports. https://t.co/vxuqmeVsCi— Pat Cash (@TheRealPatCash) June 11, 2017
En dan te bedenken hoe goed die gozer zou spelen wanneer die wel een lekker zittende onderbroek aan zou hebben. #Nadal#RolandGarros— Raemon Sluiter (@raemonsluiter) June 11, 2017
Is er ook iets wat Nadal niet kan?? #javerliezen#justtoogood#rg17— Kiki Bertens (@kikibertens) June 11, 2017
10 @rolandgarros Singles Titles! Incredible accomplishment by @RafaelNadal, undisputed king of clay & one of the greatest of all time.— Nick Bollettieri (@NickBollettieri) June 11, 2017
#ladecima #10 @RafaelNadal@rolandgarrospic.twitter.com/efhrtVzEZA— Boris Becker (@TheBorisBecker) June 11, 2017
La Decima voor Rafael Nadal, een fenomeen, hoeveel RG titels komen er nog bij?— Marcella Mesker (@marcellamesker) June 11, 2017
Rafael Nadal!! Único 🎾1️⃣0️⃣ pic.twitter.com/PvAdiVuh2o— David Ferrer (@DavidFerrer87) June 11, 2017
Histórico e irrepetible, @RafaelNadal.— Juan M. del Potro (@delpotrojuan) June 11, 2017
Sólo queda 👏👏👏
Amazing job. Amazing commitment. Amazing family. Well done Toni and Rafa. 🇪🇸 https://t.co/bCFWsn9yd8— judy murray (@JudyMurray) June 11, 2017
Simply to good. Congrats to Rafa and his team. Amazing 10 Roland Garros👑🎾👍🏼— Magnus Norman (@normansweden) June 11, 2017
I don't think many can put it into words and I don't think many understand this accomplishment, truly incredibly.Congrats, Champ10n— Tommy Haas (@TommyHaas13) June 11, 2017
10 ...... 10 ....... 10 ..... you can say it as much as you want. It's so not normal. Huge respect for @RafaelNadal .. pleasure to watch— andyroddick (@andyroddick) June 11, 2017
It is so cool to have played in the era of Federer and Nadal. The two greatest players of all time in the same era. Amazing. Congrats Rafa— Mardy Fish (@MardyFish) June 11, 2017
Es una locura lo de @RafaelNadal 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 @rolandgarros#RG17 🔟 pic.twitter.com/7Ui8Y2Odir— Gabriela Sabatini (@sabatinigabyok) June 11, 2017
Dear @RafaelNadal well done on your well deserved #Decima ...I haven't seen anyone play as strong & as good as you were today, ever ! #rg17— Timea Bacsinszky (@TimeaOfficial) June 11, 2017