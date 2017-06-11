Twitter eert Nadal: een van de beste sportprestaties ooit

De tenniswereld is vol lof over Rafael Nadal, nadat hij op Roland Garros zijn tiende titel heeft veroverd. Van Billie Jean King tot Robin Soderling, allemaal nemen ze de tijd om de Spaanse gravelkoning te eren.

